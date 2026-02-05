403
First Deputy PM Chairs Supreme Cmte. On Kuwaiti Citizenship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship held a meeting on Thursday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.
In a statement, the Committee said it decided to revoke Kuwaiti citizenship from number of cases, with the matter referred to the Cabinet.
Those citizenships were revoked due to dual citizenship, forgery, fraud, and conflict with the state's supreme interest. (end)
