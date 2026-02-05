403
Kuwait Donates USD 2 Mln For UNRWA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Merri on Thursday delivered the annual donation to the UN refugee agency, the UNRWA, amounting to USD two million for securing necessities for Palestinians in need.
The ambassador in remarks to KUNA after handing over the donation to Tamara Al-Rifai, the UNRWA's director of external relations and media, said the financial support given by the Kuwaiti Government aims at boosting the agency's activities and programs to help the Palestinians in the region.
The State of Kuwait is aware of the UNRWA significant role in supporting the Palestinian refugees, thus it will continue to contribute to securing such aid, he said.
Founded in 1949, UNRWA secures basic needs for some 5.7 Palestinian refugees, 40 percent of whom live in Jordan. The rest are in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. (end)
