Standard Uranium Set To Drill The Corvo Project Including The High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing With 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

February 05, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) (" Standard Uranium " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that mobilization is underway for the maiden diamond drilling campaign at its Corvo Uranium Project (" Corvo " or the " Project "), located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region. The winter 2026 program will focus on the Manhattan Showing, an area characterized by significant surface mineralization with outcrop grab samples returning up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 along a NE-SW trending electromagnetic (" EM ") corridor coincident with low-density anomalies.

The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Aventis Energy Inc. (" Aventis ") (CSE: AVE). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Aventis has been granted an option (the " Option ") to earn a 75% interest in the Project by funding CAD$6M in exploration expenditures over three years, with the inaugural drill program beginning next week.

2026 Corvo Drill Program Highlights

Mobilization & Site Access Initiated: Base Diamond Drilling personnel have commenced road construction to establish property access. The drilling crew is currently finalizing preparations and is scheduled to be enroute to the site by the end of this week.

High-Priority Shallow Drill Targets Identified: The drill program will comprise approximately 3,000 metres of skid-supported diamond drilling, partitioned across eight (8) to ten (10) drill holes. Operations will focus on high-priority uranium targets, which were rigorously refined through integration and interpretation of the Company's 2025 high-resolution geophysical surveys and historical data.

Drilling to Test High-Grade Manhattan Showing: For the first time, the Company will drill test the Manhattan Showing, which returned a maximum surface sample grade of 8.10% U 3 O 8 1. This priority target is characterized by a confluence of mineralization, EM conductors, and newly defined density anomalies - classic signatures of Athabasca-style uranium mineralization. Additionally, the upcoming program is designed to explore the untapped potential of the northwestern EM corridor, which extends along strike from the showing for several kilometres.

"Getting the drills turning at Corvo is a major milestone for Standard and our partners at Aventis Energy, notably as we will test the high-grade Manhattan Showing at depth," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration. "By combining the surface mineralization of 8.10% with our newly defined gravity lows and EM conductors, we have clear, high-priority targets that fit the classic signature of unconformity-related uranium deposits. With the support of our partners at Aventis, our team is eager to see what this northwestern corridor holds as we apply a rigorous, discovery-focused approach to this inaugural program."







Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine and 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ").

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Summary map showing EM conductor trends on the Corvo project and highlighting the Manhattan Showing, with Reduced-To-Pole Total Magnetic Intensity in the background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Radioactive samples were tested using the ICP1 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project,

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "off-scale".

***The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 241,652 acres (97,793 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 53,166 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

