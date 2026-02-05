MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LongPoint Adds to Canada's Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs

LongPoint launches two ETFs – MSTZ, COID

LongPoint's new Savvy ETFs provide two times inverse exposure to MSTR and COIN LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated ETF provider

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (" LongPoint ") is proud to announce the launch of two Savvy Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). The SavvyShort (-2X) MSTR ETF (" MSTZ ") offers two times inverse leveraged exposure to MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A. The SavvyShort (-2X) COIN ETF (" COID ") offers two times inverse leveraged exposure to Coinbase Global Inc. Class A.

MSTZ and COID are new additions to Canada's only suite of double leveraged single stock ETFs based on popular, well-known actively trading stocks (the " Savvy ETFs "). The Savvy ETFs seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) or inverse (-2X) of the daily return (on a percentage basis) of their respective target common stock. The Savvy ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar and only trade in Canadian Dollars.

"LongPoint is proud to add to Canada's only double-leveraged single stock ETF family, providing 2X and -2X exposure to leading US and Canadian companies," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "MSTZ and COID will offer knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors TSX-listed solutions - trading in Canadian dollars - that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around company-specific news, technical signals, market events, or fundamental price outlooks."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its leveraged crude oil and natural gas ETFs, followed in May 2025 with the launch of Canada's first triple levered index ETFs, and then in June 2025 and October 2025 with the launch of Canada's first double levered single stock ETFs. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company.

The Savvy ETFs have closed their offering of initial shares and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 41 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $260 million in assets under management.

Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

For more information, please contact:

LongPoint ETFs

416-861-8383

...



For media inquiries, please contact

Steve Hawkins, (416) 224-9132, ...

MSTZ and COID (the "ETFs") are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold the ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. For example, you could lose your entire investment in one day if the stock of the ETF experiences a single-day price movement that is greater than 50%. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. In addition, the ETFs are concentrated and non-diversified, meaning they are only exposed to a single common stock. As a result, the ETF's assets are more susceptible to the impact of any specific company event, or single economic, technological, or regulatory event, compared to a diversified portfolio.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return -200% over any period of time other than daily. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of the stock of the ETF for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the ETFs. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Investors are strongly encouraged to seek legal advice or consult with their compliance officers to fully understand their obligations in respect of insider trading, insider reporting, and take-over bid rules in connection with investments in Shares of a Savvy ETF. Failure to comply with these obligations could result in regulatory scrutiny or enforcement action







