Planet Parade To Occur In End Of This Month

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On the evening of February 28, an exciting astronomical event known as the "Great Planet Parade" will take place, Azernews reports.

On this date, six planets, including Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, will align and be visible in a specific part of the sky after sunset.

According to the Baku State University's Astrophysics Department, four of these planets will be visible to the naked eye, while two will require optical instruments for observation. Such events are rare, and the fact that they can be observed during the evening makes them even more intriguing.

Among the brightest objects, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be easily visible. Since Mercury is close to the horizon, it is recommended to observe from open areas, such as coastal regions or places outside the city. Uranus and Neptune, however, will only be visible with binoculars or a telescope. The most favorable observation time in Baku will be approximately between 19:10 and 20:30.

In astronomy, "planet parades" are categorized based on the number of participating planets: 3–4 planets make a small parade, 5 planets form a medium one, and 6 or more planets constitute a "great parade".

The alignment of six planets on February 28 qualifies this event as a "great planet parade." Such occurrences happen on average once every 10 to 20 years, and even more rarely under favorable evening conditions like this one.

It's important to note that while the planets will appear to align in the sky, they will not physically come close to each other.

The "planet parade" does not affect Earth's gravity, seismic activity, climate, or magnetic field, and it poses no harm to human health or nature. This is a completely safe and observational astronomical event.