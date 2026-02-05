U.S., Ukraine, And Russia Delegations Agree On Exchange Of 314 Pows Witkoff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the U.S. President's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, on the social media platform , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners – the first such exchange in five months,” Witkoff wrote.

According to him, this outcome was achieved from peace talks“that have been detailed and productive”.

“While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Discussions will continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks,” the post stated.

He thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting the negotiations, as well as President Donald Trump“for his leadership in making this agreement possible”.

Zelensky: We expect prisoner exchange in near future

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the second day of the trilateral talks involving representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia began on February 5 in the UAE.

The previous trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi with Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia took place on January 23–24. It discussed parameters for ending the war while military officials identified a list of issues for further meetings.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine, archive