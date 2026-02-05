Significant Power Outages In Kharkiv After Morning Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to journalists by the city Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

“There was an attack on the energy infrastructure that powers the city. The metro stopped. In addition, almost all (above-ground) electric transport stopped. There is severe damage to energy facilities today. As you can see, there are disruptions in electricity supply. We are working, the energy services are working, to do everything possible to restore electricity as soon as possible,” Terekhov said.

The Mayor could not specify how many consumers in the regional center are without power – the situation is changing, and energy workers are working to stabilize the system.

In buildings that have been without heating since February 3 due to Russian strikes, electricity outages are also possible. According to Terekhov, these outages last 3–5 hours.

“But Kharkivoblenergo is doing everything possible. They adjust based on requests – and we have monitoring for this – they try to reconnect as quickly as possible. They have certain limitations and challenges. These problems deepened after today's strikes on the energy sector. But there are agreements, and I am in contact with the leadership of the energy company to adjust these outages, if they occur, so that they are very, very short,” the mayor assured.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, after the massive Russian shelling overnight on February 3, 853 multi-storey buildings in four districts of Kharkiv were left without heating.

In the morning of February 5, Russia struck Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district.