Uzbekistan, U.S. Launch New Partnership On Rare Earths And Mining

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United States signed a memo on critical minerals and rare earth cooperation, Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Together with Deputy Secretary of State H.E. Christopher Landau, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Uzbekistan and the United States for securing supply in the mining and processing of critical minerals and rare earths,” Saidov wrote.

He noted that Uzbekistan views critical minerals not only as an economic opportunity but also as an area for responsible partnership and long-term development.

Meanwhile, the document was signed on the sidelines of the Critical Minerals Ministerial event, an international platform bringing together government officials and industry stakeholders to strengthen cooperation on securing supply chains for strategically important raw materials.