Aqaba Corporation, Abu Dhabi Ports Sign JD130M Port Deal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 5 (Petra) -- A strategic partnership agreement was signed on Thursday by Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADPG) to manage and operate Aqaba's multipurpose port as part of projects aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision and aimed at strengthening Aqaba's position as a regional logistics hub.Under the agreement, the partnership will be limited to the management and operation of the multipurpose port only, while all port assets and land will remain government-owned through the ADC. The Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management will continue operating with its existing staff and will keep managing other port facilities and sites.The agreement provides direct capital investment exceeding JD130 million over the concession period and expected cumulative returns exceeding JD300 million over the life of the agreement, supporting revenue sustainability and increasing the added value of port assets.It aims to modernize port operations and raise handling efficiency by introducing smart Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), improved operational planning, and enhanced management of berths and yards.These measures are expected to reduce handling time, increase berth productivity, improve schedule reliability, and attract new cargo types, strengthening the competitiveness of Jordan's trade.The agreement also seeks to enhance Aqaba's role as a "regional and international hub" by establishing logistics corridors for neighboring countries, lowering logistics costs for importers and exporters. It places particular emphasis on roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vehicle shipments, storage, and connections to global markets, while supporting transport, shipping, warehousing, customs, and inspection services.The partnership will develop workforce and build capacity for Jordanian staff in administrative and technical areas related to port and logistics services and safety, as well as infrastructure upgrades, facility maintenance, new equipment, and preparations for future shifts tied to the green economy and energy.The agreement adds to a "broader" pipeline of investment projects led by the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) through its investment arm, the ADC, including the development, management, and operation of King Hussein International Airport, the expansion of Aqaba Container Terminal, and the development of the Durra Border Crossing, as well as energy ports, dry bulk handling, and passenger terminals.Aqaba's multipurpose port handles general cargo, grain, livestock, and project cargo, with annual capacity of around 11 million tons supported by nine berths with a total length of up to 2 kilometers and a draft of 13.5 meters.In 2025, the port handled more than 5 million tons of cargo, in addition to around 85,000 Ro-Ro vehicle units and about 1 million heads of livestock.The agreement was signed on behalf of the ADC by CEO Hussein Safadi and on behalf of ADPG by Regional CEO Ahmed Al Mutawa, in the presence of ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali, ADPG CEO Mohamed Al Shamisi, and UAE Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Hamad AlMatrooshi.