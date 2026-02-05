Belbisi, Apolitical Platform Discuss Public Worker Capacity-Building Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Feb. 5 (Petra) – Minister of State for Public Sector Development, Badriya Belbisi, on Thursday met with representatives of the Apolitical platform on the sidelines of her participation in the World Governments Summit, as part of the government's efforts to establish the Jordanian Academy of Public Administration.During the meeting, Belbisi and the platform's representatives discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and partnerships in modernizing the public sector, particularly in the capacity building and training areas, mainly establishment of the new academy, which will serve as a national portal for rebuilding government capacities.Belbisi reviewed the academy's operational mechanisms, which will focus on building "modern, digital, and continuously upgradable" government capacities.She added that the academy aims to establish "strategic" partnerships with partners, who possess global knowledge platforms, regularly updated content, and networks of experts worldwide.She said the academy's ambition to partner with the Apolitical platform, given its world-class government learning system that links knowledge, practical experience, and the best international practices, which aligns with the academy's approach to building a "cumulative, flexible, and rapidly evolving learning environment."Belbisi stated this partnership will help the academy benefit from the latest global practices in government administration and artificial intelligence, provide constantly updated content without relying on slow internal development.The effort, she noted, will connect the academy with a network of experts and government leaders worldwide, thus strengthening Jordan's role as a regional center of excellence in building government capabilities.