Nadira Irdiana is currently a PhD Student at Monash University in Australia and a Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Specialist. Her research topic is Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting (FGM/C) in Indonesia, with a focus on international and social norms. Her previous research and writing often focus on violence against girls, such as child marriage. In the past, she has worked at the Humanist and Social Innovation Foundation (affiliated with Hivos), the Centre for Child Protection and Wellbeing (PUSKAPA) at Universitas Indonesia, Plan International Indonesia, and UNICEF Indonesia. She has experience in mainstreaming gender and inclusion into over 25 projects and is actively involved in various Indonesian national advocacy networks to champion gender equality and youth participation. She holds a Master of Arts degree in International Relations (Global Governance) from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.



2025–present PhD Student, Monash University

2022–2024 Gender and Inclusion Manager, Yayasan Humanis dan Inovasi Sosial (affiliated with Hivos)

2021–2022 Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Indonesia

2019–2021 Research and Advocacy Associate (Social Inclusion and Protection), PUSKAPA, Universitas Indonesia

2017–2019 Advocacy Manager, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia

2017–2017 Gender and Inclusion Advisor, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia

2016–2017 Gender Specialist, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia 2015–2016 Child Protection Officer, UNICEF Indonesia



2014 University of Groningen, Netherlands, Master of Arts in International Relations, specialising in Global Governance 2013 Middlesex University London, United Kingdom, Bachelors of Arts (with Honours) in International Politics



2022 Discussion Paper: Living and Thriving in Cities - Making Cities Work for Young People (Insights from Indonesia), Urban20

2022 Laporan Teknis: Membangun Partisipasi Inklusif, Menguatkan Keterlibatan Sipil - Tinjauan Literatur untuk Memahami Program Partisipasi Kaum Muda di Indonesia, PUSKAPA

2020 Prevention of Child Marriage: Acceleration that cannot wait, PUSKAPA

2020 Pencegahan Perkawinan Anak: Percepatan yang Tidak Bisa Ditunda, PUSKAPA

2018 An empirical exploration of female child marriage determinants in Indonesia, BMC Public Health 2016 Kemajuan yang Tertunda: Analisis Data Perkawinan Usia Anak di Indonesia, Badan Pusat Statistik

