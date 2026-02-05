Ghaziabad Sisters Suicide Case: Girls Wanted To Marry Korean Boys, Father Had 3 Wives

Ghaziabad Girls News:This case now seems to be related not only to suicide but also to several issues like social media, mobile phone addiction, and family pressure.

The shocking incident occurred in Bharat City Society, where three minor sisters ended their lives, leaving the community and their family in disbelief and sorrow.A diary found at the scene detailed the sisters' fascination with Korean culture, music, and lifestyle, including a strong desire to marry Korean men.Police discovered a brief suicide note expressing remorse, along with an eight-page diary that offered a glimpse into the girls' thoughts and feelings.The investigation points to family stress, including the father's two marriages and a recent ban on mobile phone use, as potential contributing factors.In the early hours, the girls locked themselves in a room. Minutes later, their horrified father witnessed them jump from the balcony one by one.