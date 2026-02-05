Prime Minister, German Chancellor Co-Chair Business Roundtable Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany, HE Friedrich Merz, chaired the Qatari-German Business Roundtable meeting, which was held today in Doha.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and the accompanying delegation, stressing that the foundations of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany are very strong and solid.

The Prime Minister stated that the State of Qatar has sought to develop relations with Germany over the past decades, noting that Qatar has succeeded in becoming one of the largest foreign investors in Germany through the Qatar Investment Authority. He pointed out that German companies operating in Qatar have added significant value to its economy.

His Excellency stated that cooperation between the two countries includes in the fields of energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and financial institutions, stressing that the State of Qatar aspires to expand this cooperation to include technology, healthcare and artificial intelligence, which we believe are the industries of the future.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed the State of Qatar's strong desire for more cooperation and more business between companies in the two countries.

His Excellency stated that the State of Qatar is undergoing a transitional phase and has begun reviewing some laws and regulations to keep pace with the times. He added, "We want to ensure that our country provides a welcoming environment for everyone, and we also want our colleagues in Germany and other European countries to view Qatar as a reliable partner, capable of bridging East and West. I believe that this is what we have been working towards in the field of geopolitics, and that we must do the same in our economies in order to achieve prosperity for our people."



During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in various fields were reviewed, and investment opportunities in both countries were discussed.

The meeting was attended by a number of CEOs of groups, companies, organizations and agencies from both countries.

