Director Declaration
5 February 2026
Notification under UKLR 6.4.9R(2)
In compliance with UK Listing Rule Admiral announces that with effect from 1 March 2026, Evelyn Bourke, Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James's Place plc. Upon appointment, Evelyn will be a member of the St. James's Place plc Group Audit Committee and Group Remuneration Committee.
For further information please contact:
Media:
Addy Frederick ...
Investors/ Analysts:
Diane Michelberger...
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment