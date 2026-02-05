Asia Hydrogen Industry Report 2025: Continued Growth Led By China's Capacity Expansion Despite Global Headwinds - Project/Capacity Forecasts To 2030
Despite headwinds in the global hydrogen market, Asia's low-carbon hydrogen market continues to grow. China has established itself as a leader in both the regional and global low-carbon hydrogen market, holding the largest volume of active green hydrogen capacity at 254ktpa. Rapid deployment of renewable energy and expanded electrolyzer manufacturing capability are starting to narrow the cost-gap between grey hydrogen and renewable hydrogen in the country.
Over the last year, Asia's low-carbon hydrogen market has matured, with a greater proportion of projects reaching later stages of development. As of year-end 2025, 51% of the region's forecasted 2030 capacity is held in post-feasibility stages of development. Project progression is exemplified by Envision Energy's commissioning of the world's largest installed electrolyzer (500MW) in China in July 2025. The regions holds strong demand potential, rooted in its status as the largest consumer of grey hydrogen globally.
Transport remains the dominant end-use industry for low-carbon hydrogen in Asia, with approximately 2.6mtpa of capacity expected to be allocated to this application, based on current project announcements. In 2025, Asian countries continued to implement government initiatives to support the development of clean technologies for the transportation industry, including China's Ministry of Finance allocating a further $321.5 million for the third subsidy round of the FCEV City Clusters Programme in April 2025.
In the past year, hydrogen policies in Asia have seen significant growth and diversification, with many countries ramping up their efforts to accelerate the development of respective low-carbon hydrogen economies. China, India, Japan, and South Korea have been at the forefront of policy developments, with Japan's Contracts for Difference Scheme (2024) a landmark policy in terms of capital allocated ($20 billion) and length of subsidy provision (15 years).
Key Highlights
- Asia accounts for 14% of the upcoming global low-carbon hydrogen capacity and is looking to capitalize on the economic opportunities within the hydrogen market by leveraging its regional manufacturing capabilities and its rapid rate of renewable energy installations. The second largest end-use sector for low-carbon hydrogen in Asia is synthetic fuels. China is the key driver of this, with 45 active and upcoming hydrogen projects targeting the industry.
Report Scope
- A snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market Major hydrogen developments in Asia in 2025 Asia's hydrogen market in a global context Key regional projects Green hydrogen competitiveness drivers in Asia Leading countries in Asia for low-carbon hydrogen production Key companies and future leaders operating in Asia's hydrogen market Asia's low-carbon hydrogen capacity scenarios Intended use sectors for Asian hydrogen Hydrogen policies, strategies, and funding initiatives related to hydrogen in Asia Asian hydrogen deals
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies. Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector. Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects. Look at the demand in key application areas for the country. Facilitate the understanding on how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scaling up to position as one of the main topics of the international and national agenda.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Executive Summary A snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market Major hydrogen developments in Asia in 2025 Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market World's largest upcoming hydrogen projects Asia's largest upcoming hydrogen projects up to 2030 Asia in a global context Asia's hydrogen capacity by development stage Green hydrogen competitiveness drivers Regional hydrogen capacity by stage and type Key players for low-carbon hydrogen in Asia Hydrogen capacity low-case and high-case scenario Demand in key application areas Intended use sectors for Asia hydrogen Transportation Synthetic Fuels Power Generation Iron & Steel Targets, policies, and funding initiatives Hydrogen production targets Hydrogen policies Funding initiatives and financial support Asia hydrogen deals
Companies Featured
- Sinopec Envision Energy China Engineering Corporation Adani Enterprises TotalEnergies Fortescue Future Industries NTPC GCL New Energy Holdings 3TI Progetti Asia Enterprize Energy ACME Cleantech Solutions IHI Corp Korea Electric Power SK Innovation Greenko Group ReNew Energy Global HD Hyundai Hygenco India Axis Energy Group China Tianying HTWO Guangzhou Yuanshang Logistics Datang Group Hami Tonghuide Green Casting Kaheel Energy FZE Oracle Power State Grid Corporation of China Angang Energy Technology CIMC Enric Holdings China Baowu Taiyuan Iron & Steel
