Chhattisgarh: Huge Maoist Arms Manufacturing Dump Unearthed In Abujhmad

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Narayanpur, Feb 5 (IANS) In a decisive strike against armed Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region, Narayanpur district police and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) recovered a substantial cache of equipment from a hidden Maoist weapons manufacturing dump on Thursday, dealing a major blow to the insurgents' logistical capabilities.

Acting on reliable intelligence inputs about a concealed stockpile in the Korsakodo-Pangud-Kandulpar area under Sonpur police station limits, the DRG team swiftly adjusted its ongoing area domination patrol and launched an intensive search operation.

The effort, conducted without any casualties or injuries to security personnel, successfully unearthed a large quantity of materials intended for fabricating improvised weapons, including barrel grenade launchers (BGLs) and other arms.

The recovered items, now safely transported to Sonpur Police Station for documentation and further legal proceedings, included approximately 1,000 kg of aluminium rods in various sizes; 140 pieces of half-inch aluminium, 32 pieces of two-inch aluminium (each weighing 8 kg), and 30 pieces of three-inch aluminium (each weighing 22.5 kg).

Iron pipes were seized in large numbers, with 584 half-inch, 588 one-inch, 70 one-and-a-half-inch, 30 two-inch, 11 small one-and-a-half-inch, and three two-and-a-half-inch pieces.

Other finds encompassed 61 BGL shells, 21 small BGL shells, 46 bow and arrow BGLs, 14 empty SLR magazines, one pistol magazine, one Tulu motor, five kerosene brush blue pumps, 310 cutter wheels, packets of small and large screws, light fittings, a welding electrode holder, a compact electronic scale, 44 motorcycle spokes, sandpaper, two grinder machines with a toolbox, grinding wheels, motor belts, stock pins and washers, and additional machinery and tools.

This operation highlights the effectiveness of the Chhattisgarh government's comprehensive Naxal eradication strategy, which integrates sustained security presence, new camp establishments, and community outreach.

The recent opening of a security camp at Korsakodo, along with the“Mad Bachao” (Save Mad) campaign, has fostered greater trust among local villagers in remote Abujhmad interiors.

Residents are increasingly sharing critical information about hidden Naxal dumps, enabling proactive recoveries that disrupt Maoist supply chains and production units ahead of the Union government's March 31, 2026, deadline for eliminating Left-Wing Extremism.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria emphasised the ongoing momentum, stating that the vigilance and coordinated efforts of security forces, central paramilitary units, and aware citizens are paving the way for lasting peace and development in the region.

He reiterated the commitment to realising a Naxal-free Bastar through relentless operations, infrastructure expansion like roads and bridges, and welfare schemes reaching interior villages.

Such recoveries weaken the Maoists' ability to sustain violence, complementing parallel surrender drives and rehabilitation initiatives that have encouraged hundreds to abandon the path of insurgency in recent months across Bastar division.