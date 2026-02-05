Staroukrainka On Huliaipole Axis Remains Under Ukrainian Control Military Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian military spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This is outright disinformation, because, first of all, the front line hasn't even reached there yet. The enemy is currently on the northern outskirts of Huliaipole, and fierce fighting is taking place there," Voloshyn said.

According to him, active combat was recorded in other areas of the axis.

"Over the past day, on this axis alone, about 15 combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Zelene and Varvarivka, but these clashes did not take place in Staroukrainka," the spokesperson said.

: Voloshyn: Russians intensify pressure in Huliaipole sector, with 1,000 combat engagements in January

He clarified that earlier an enemy sabotage group attempted to infiltrate the village.

"The terrain there is very difficult. Near the Haichur River, the area is cut by ravines. An enemy sabotage group tried to approach Staroukrainka via one of these ravines. There was indeed a fight – the group was destroyed, and the village remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces today," Voloshyn said.

The spokesperson added that the enemy regularly uses information warfare tactics.

"This is fake; the group was destroyed. Yes, there were enemy attempts, but the village remains under our control," he said.

On February 4, Russian forces launched 17 attacks on the Huliaipole axis in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne.