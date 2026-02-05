Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Logistics Hub, Drone Control Points, EW Assets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this on Facebook.

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces delivered strikes on a number of enemy military facilities in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on Russian territory.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, a concentration of Russian personnel at the Prymorskyi Posad training ground was struck.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, a Russian 300 mm 9K515 Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system was hit. This MLRS is a lightweight and versatile version of the Smerch system and can strike targets up to 120 km away.

Ukrainian forces hit Russian targets in Zaporizhzhia, Belgorod regions

In the Donetsk region, near Makiivka, a Russian logistics hub was struck.

Yesterday, Ukrainian units hit a UAV control point of a unit from the Akhmat special regiment in the area of Kucheryovo, Kursk region, Russia. Target damage was confirmed.

In the Bryansk region, Russia, near the settlement of Kistyor, an electronic warfare station was struck.

Following previous operations, damage was confirmed to a radar station of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, struck by attack drones on February 4 near Krasnoye, Belgorod region.

Losses and the scale of damage are being clarified.