Throughout January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful strikes on a complex of hangar-type buildings at the Kapustin Yar range in Russia's Astrakhan region, where pre-launch preparations of medium-range intercontinental ballistic missiles are carried out. The strikes were delivered using long-range strike assets of Ukrainian manufacture, including the FP-5 Flamingo.

According to available information, a number of buildings on the range sustained varying degrees of damage, one of the hangars was significantly damaged, and part of the personnel was evacuated from the site.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a logistics hub, concentrations of personnel, UAV control points, and electronic warfare assets of Russian forces.

