Abitibi Metals Delivers Significant Increase In B26 Mineral Resource, Advancing To 13.0 Mt Indicated At 2.1% Cueq And 12.3 Mt Inferred At 2.2% Cueq
|ZONE
|Tonnage
|Classification
|Cu
|Zn
|Au
|Ag
|Pb
|Cu Eq.
|Au Eq.
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|Feeder Cu
|9.29
|Indicated
|1.60
|0.09
|0.58
|5.9
|0.00
|2.10
|2.83
|11.82
|Inferred
|1.67
|0.04
|0.70
|5.0
|0.00
|2.23
|3.00
|Horizon Zn
|3.27
|Indicated
|0.19
|4.02
|0.08
|92.5
|0.16
|2.10
|2.83
|0.34
|Inferred
|0.10
|3.24
|0.32
|43.1
|0.10
|1.60
|2.16
|Remob Ag-Zn
|0.40
|Indicated
|0.01
|2.55
|0.05
|101.5
|0.19
|1.54
|2.07
|0.18
|Inferred
|0.01
|2.14
|0.01
|153.1
|0.19
|1.75
|2.36
|TOTAL
|12.96
|Indicated
|1.19
|1.16
|0.44
|30.8
|0.05
|2.08
|2.81
|12.34
|Inferred
|1.60
|0.16
|0.68
|8.1
|0.01
|2.20
|2.97
Notes:
(1) The cut-off grade used underground is an in-situ value of 100 US$/t (after processing recovery, equivalent to 1.03 % Cu, or 3.50 % Zn, or 1.38 g/t Au or 143.9 g/t Ag).
(2) The copper equivalent, and gold equivalent values are presented for comparison purposes.
(3) The mineral resources were estimated in compliance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards. These mineral resources were reported in accordance with the NI 43-101 standards.
(4) Mineral resources do not constitute mineral reserves because they have not demonstrated economic viability.
(5) Inferred resources are exclusive of indicated resources.
(6) The effective date of these mineral resources is January 1, 2026.
(7) The resources are estimated with a cut-off on the combined value of a tonne of resource.
(8) The in-situ value of the resources as well as the Cu, and Au equivalents are calculated with recoveries of Cu: 98.3 %, Zn: 96.1 %, Au: 90 %, Ag: 72.1 % and Pb: 44 % and prices of Cu: 9,922 $/t (4.5 $/lb), Zn: 2,976 $/t (1.35 $/lb), Au: 2,500 $/oz, Ag: 30 $/oz and Pb: 0.85 $/lb.
(9) All resources are presented in-situ and undiluted.
(10) All $ values are in US$ unless specifically noted.
(11)All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Numbers may not add due to rounding.
Table 2: 2026 Resource Estimate - B26 Contained Metal
|ZONE
|Tonnage
|Classification
|Cu
|Zn
|Au
|Ag
|Pb
|Cu Eq.
|Au Eq.
|(Mt)
|(kt)
|(kt)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(kt)
|(kt)
|(koz)
|Feeder Cu
|9.29
|Indicated
|148.2
|8.5
|174.2
|1,769
|0.2
|194.8
|844.4
|11.82
|Inferred
|196.8
|5.0
|264.4
|1,882
|0.2
|263.5
|1,142.0
|Horizon Zn
|3.27
|Indicated
|6.1
|131.7
|8.6
|9,735
|5.3
|68.7
|298.0
|0.34
|Inferred
|0.3
|10.9
|3.4
|466
|0.3
|5.4
|23.3
|Remob Ag-Zn
|0.40
|Indicated
|0.0
|10.3
|0.7
|1,312
|0.8
|6.2
|26.8
|0.18
|Inferred
|0.0
|3.8
|0.1
|882
|0.3
|3.1
|13.6
|TOTAL
|12.96
|Indicated
|154.4
|150.4
|183.5
|12,816
|6.3
|269.7
|1,169.2
|12.34
|Inferred
|197.2
|19.7
|267.9
|3,230
|0.9
|272.0
|1,178.9
Notes:
(1) The metal content was calculated using the values presented in table 1.
(2) Notes (1) to (11) from table 1 apply to table 2.
Table 3: B26 Mineral Resource Estimate Sensitivity Analysis
|Cut off
|Tonnage
|Classification
|Cu
|Zn
|Au
|Ag
|Pb
|Cu Eq.
|grades
|(Mt)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|(%)
|Base Case
|15.73
|Indicated
|1.07
|1.08
|0.38
|28.5
|0.05
|1.88
|-20%
|14.50
|Inferred
|1.47
|0.16
|0.60
|7.6
|0.01
|2.01
|Base Case
|12.96
|Indicated
|1.19
|1.16
|0.44
|30.8
|0.05
|2.08
|12.34
|Inferred
|1.60
|0.16
|0.68
|8.1
|0.01
|2.20
|Base Case
|10.80
|Indicated
|1.30
|1.24
|0.50
|32.9
|0.05
|2.27
|+20%
|10.09
|Inferred
|1.75
|0.17
|0.78
|8.7
|0.01
|2.44
Notes:
(1) The metal content was calculated using the values presented in table 1.
(2) Notes (2) to (11) from table 1 apply to table 3.
(3) The underground cut-off grade used (base case -20 %) is a value of 80 US$/t (after processing recovery, equivalent to 0.82 % Cu, or 2.80 % Zn, or 1.11 g/t Au or 115.1 g/t Ag).
(4) The underground cut-off grade used (base case) is a value of 100 US$/t (after processing recovery, equivalent to 1.03 % Cu, or 3.50 % Zn, or 1.38 g/t Au or 143.9 g/t Ag).
(5) The underground cut-off grade used (base case +20 %) is a value of 120 US$/t (after processing recovery, equivalent to 1.23 % Cu, or 4.20 % Zn, or 1.66 g/t Au or 172.7 g/t Ag).
Figure 1: Change in Indicated and Inferred Resource Tonnage (2026 MRE vs. 2024 MRE)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Resources were estimated using the following parameters:
- The database includes 356 drill holes for a total of 172,164 metres. Of these, 102 were drilled in 2024 and 2025 by Abitibi Metals, 191 were drilled by SOQUEM from 2013, and 63 are considered historical.
The database includes 67,842 assays with an average core length of 1.20 metres per sample for a total assayed length of 81,631 metres. Core drilled by Abitibi Metals and SOQUEM is NQ-sized and was assayed by Actlabs in 2014, AGAT in 2024, 2025 and 2015 (re-sampling), ALS in 2016-2017. The resource estimate was performed using inverse-distance squared (ID2).
Block size is 5 x 1 x 5 m with block percents. The model was built using 97 cross-sections with a variable spacing of 8 to 50 metres depending on data density (average spacing of 20 metres). A total of 46 solids were modeled, of which 35 were considered as the Feeder Cu, 4 for the Horizon Zn, and 7 for the Remob Ag-Zn. Minimum intercept length in a drill hole is 3 metres, which approximately corresponds to 2 metres of horizontal thickness.
Capping was used for all variables. Each variable was capped differently for the Feeder Cu, Horizon Zn and Remob Ag-Zn zones. The global metal loss due to capping is of 0.9% for Cu, 1.2% for Zn, 3.3% for Au 3.1% for Ag and 3.9% for Pb. Rock density is 2.8 for Feeder Cu and Remob Ag-Zn solids. Density is 2.95 for Horizon Zn solids. These values are based on 2,349 measurements by SOQUEM between 2013 and 2017. This parametre was unchanged from the 2018 and 2024 MRE.
Parameters used for the Underground Mining Scenario are:
- Prices:
- Cu: 9,922 $/t (4.5 $/lb)
Zn: 2,976 $/t (1.35 $/lb) Au: 2,500 $/oz
Ag: 30 $/oz Pb: 0.85 $/lb
- Underground ore mining: $60.50/t
Processing: $24/t G&A: $1.5/t
Milling recovery: Cu: 98.3 %, Zn: 96.1 %, Au: 90 %, Ag: 72.1 % and Pb: 44 % Mining dilution: 10%
Royalty: 0% Waste density: 2.8
The formula to calculate the in-situ value is the following: 97.53 ($/%) x Cu(%) + 28.6 ($/%) x Zn(%) + 72.34 ($/g) x Au (g/t) + 0.695 ($/g) x Ag (g/t) + 8.25 ($/%) x Pb(%)
Further details regarding the 2026 mineral resource estimate, key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources of the B26 Deposit will be available on SEDAR Plus ( ) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days in accordance with NI 43-101.
Yann Camus P.Eng. of SGS Canada Inc., is the independent qualified person responsible for the technical information about the resource estimate presented in this news release, as defined by NI 43−101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, including the verification of released data.
Strict QA/QC protocols were used during all exploration programs performed by SOQUEM and Abitibi Metals on the B26 project, including the insertion of certified reference material and blanks.
About Abitibi Metals Corp:
Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.
The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project which has been optioned from SOQUEM, hosts a substantial and growing resource base.
The B26 project is strategically located just 7 kilometres southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.
In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable, historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038)2 amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.
About SOQUEM:
SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.
Note 1: Spot was calculated using as at January 30, 2026, balances of US$4,905.85/oz, silver at US$105.52/oz, copper at US$5.92/lb, zinc at US$1.69/lb and lead at US$1.00/lb.
Note 2 - Source: Excellon drills 55.60 g/t gold over 5.57 metres on Beschefer Project, Quebec
Forward-looking statement:
This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.
