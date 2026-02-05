403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives GCC Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The meeting, according to a ministry statement, discussed strengthening Gulf cooperation, reviewed upcoming priorities, as views on regional and international developments were exchanged. (end)
hb
The meeting, according to a ministry statement, discussed strengthening Gulf cooperation, reviewed upcoming priorities, as views on regional and international developments were exchanged. (end)
hb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment