Kuwait FM Receives GCC Chief


2026-02-05 07:04:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
The meeting, according to a ministry statement, discussed strengthening Gulf cooperation, reviewed upcoming priorities, as views on regional and international developments were exchanged. (end)
