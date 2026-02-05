SC Defers Hearing On Plea Against Wangchuk's Detention To Feb 9

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned to February 9 the hearing on a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under the National Security Act.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale deferred the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the top court had asked the Centre if there was any possibility for the government to relook at the detention of Wangchuk considering his health condition.

Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj had submitted that Wangchuk was responsible for violence in Leh last year in which four people died and 161 were injured.

On Tuesday, the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh administration had told the apex court that Wangchuk was detained for instigating people in a border area where regional sensitivity is involved.