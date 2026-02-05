Nearly 16,800 Households Solarised Under PM Surya Ghar: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Nearly 16,800 households in Jammu and Kashmir have been solarised under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, reflecting steady progress in residential renewable energy adoption, according to the Economic Survey Report 2025–26 tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The survey said that against a target of 83,550 households across the Union Territory, 16,799 homes have been solarised so far, leading to the commissioning of a cumulative solar capacity of 62.11 megawatts (MW).

Of the total installed capacity under the scheme, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has contributed 34.60 MW, while the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has added 27.51 MW, it said.

The report noted that the solar installations cover domestic, institutional, social and government sectors and are aligned with the Union Territory's renewable energy goals. Overall, Jammu and Kashmir has installed a total solar capacity of 130.87 MW to date.

In addition, around 4,000 households have been covered under the Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant Scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the survey said.

The Economic Survey further said that the MNRE has approved a project, based on recommendations of the J&K government, to provide 200 free units of electricity to 2.21 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana through the Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model.