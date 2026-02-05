Over 2,400 Health Deptt Vacancies To Be Filled In J & K: Govt

Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday said it has initiated the process to fill over 2,400 vacancies in the health department to address the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, particularly in rural and remote areas.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA G A Mir in the Legislative Assembly, the government said 480 posts of Medical Officers have been referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission for recruitment.

It said 292 non-gazetted vacancies from various directorates have been referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), which has already advertised these posts.

According to the reply, another 290 vacancies from the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, have been sent to the JKSSB, while 608 additional posts are under process for referral.

For the Kashmir division, 802 posts are currently under examination for referral to the selection board, it said.