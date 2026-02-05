Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syndax Announces Participation At The 2026 Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit


2026-02-05 07:03:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at , where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax
 Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and NiktimvoTM (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit / or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
...
Tel 781.684.9827

