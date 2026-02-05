LIC Clocks 17 Per Cent Rise In Q3 Net Profit At Rs 12,930 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,930 crore for Q3 FY26, marking a 17 per cent year-on-year increase from the Rs 11,008.65 crore net profit reported in Q3 FY25.

The insurer's net premium income, meanwhile, rose to Rs 1,25,988.15 crore during the third quarter of FY 26.

The standalone net profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, was Rs 33,998 crore as compared to Rs 29,138 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, registering a growth of 16.68 per cent, according to a company statement.

In terms of market share measured by First Year Premium Income (FYPI) (as per IRDAI), LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian life insurance business with an overall market share of 57.07 per cent for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 57.42 per cent for the nine months ended December 31st 2024. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, LIC had a market share of 35.84 per cent in the individual business and 71.36 per cent in the group business.

The total premium Income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025, was Rs 3,71,293 crore as compared to Rs 3,40,563 crore compared to the same period of the previous year, registering a growth of 9.02 per cent.

Individual New Business premium income for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, was Rs 44,941 crore as compared to Rs 42,441 crore for the same period of the previous year, registering an increase of 5.89 per cent. The individual renewal premium income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025, was Rs 1,91,050 crore as compared to Rs 1,78,975 crore for the same period of the previous year, registering an increase of 6.75 per cent.

The total individual business premium for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, increased to Rs 2,35,991 crore from Rs 2,21,416 crore for the comparable period of the previous year, registering an increase of 6.58 per cent. The group business total premium income for nine months period ended December 31, 2025, was Rs 1,35,302 crore as compared to Rs 1,19,147 crore for the same period of the previous year, registering an increase of 13.56 per cent.