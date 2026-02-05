PM Modi To Inaugurate 1St Phase Of AIIMS Madurai On Feb 28

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the long-awaited first phase of the AIIMS campus at Thoppur in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on February 28, marking a significant milestone for one of the state's most debated healthcare projects, Bharatiya Janata Party sources said on Thursday.

The institute, announced ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has faced repeated delays over land acquisition and funding issues, turning it into a persistent political flashpoint between the Centre and the state government.

According to AIIMS Madurai Executive Director and CEO M. Hanumantha Rao, the Prime Minister has conveyed his consent to launch the initial phase of operations during his proposed visit.

Officials said the campus is now nearing readiness, with partial services expected to begin by March after years of slow progress.

As part of the first phase, students currently studying at the temporary AIIMS facility in Ramanathapuram will be shifted to the permanent Madurai campus.

Academic activities are scheduled to commence from the 2026–27 academic year.

In addition, select hospital blocks and basic medical services will be opened to the public, enabling the institute to start functioning in a limited but meaningful capacity.

The inauguration carries considerable political weight ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls scheduled to be held earlier this year.

The AIIMS project has frequently featured in Tamil Nadu's electoral debates, with the ruling DMK accusing the Centre of announcing the premier institution without ensuring timely execution.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently criticised the prolonged delays, reiterating that the state deserved faster implementation of such critical healthcare infrastructure.

Party sources indicate that Prime Minister Modi's Madurai visit will also include the inauguration of other completed development works and participation in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting with allies in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders say that inaugurating AIIMS just months ahead of the elections could provide the NDA with substantial political mileage, showcasing the Centre's commitment to strengthening healthcare and development in the region.

While the Prime Minister's detailed itinerary is yet to be finalised, the Madurai event is expected to draw significant public and political attention across the state.