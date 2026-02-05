Salus GRC Appoints Betsy Cottam As Director, Regulatory Compliance Consulting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salus GRC today announced the appointment of Betsy Cottam as a Director in the firm's Regulatory Compliance Consulting division. Cottam brings deep experience advising asset managers on their obligations under SEC Rules and Regulations, the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, and other applicable federal and state securities laws, further strengthening Salus GRC's senior advisory bench as the firm continues to scale.

In her role at Salus GRC, Cottam serves as a trusted advisor to investment advisers navigating SEC registration, the development and operation of compliance programs, performing forensic testing, and managing advisers through regulatory examinations. Her experience spans a wide range of investment strategies, including private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and fund-of-funds structures.

Cottam joins Salus GRC following her tenure as a Director at ACA, where she partnered closely with Chief Compliance Officers and management teams to manage regulatory risk, respond to SEC examinations, and operate robust compliance programs built to withstand regulatory scrutiny. Cottam joined ACA following its acquisition of Cordium in 2018, where she worked closely with Salus GRC Chief Executive Officer Bill Mulligan for several years.

“Betsy's background and approach align perfectly with how we are intentionally building Salus GRC,” said Bill Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer of Salus GRC.“We are assembling the next generation GRC firm by bringing together experienced professionals who have seen the full lifecycle of a variety of financial sector firms, from registration through examination and growth. Betsy understands how to deliver practical, senior-level guidance while keeping the client's operating reality front and center.”

This approach reflects Salus GRC's model as a scalable boutique firm, designed to grow and provide clients with the benefits of scale without compromising high-touch service quality. By prioritizing senior-level talent, maintaining direct client access to experienced practitioners, advanced technology, strategic partnerships with leading GRC platforms, and integrated cybersecurity services, the firm delivers continuity, senior accountability, and defensible oversight while growing in a disciplined and sustainable manner.

“Salus GRC is focused on building something durable and thoughtful in the GRC space,” said Cottam.“The firm's emphasis on senior leadership, disciplined execution, and client alignment reflects how I believe firms should operate. I'm excited to contribute to a team that is intentionally scaling with quality and consistency in mind.”

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance firm serving investment managers, RIAs, private funds, broker-dealers, other regulated financial services organizations, and private equity portfolio companies. The firm provides senior-level advisory services across compliance, cybersecurity, and enterprise risk management, and human capital GRC supporting clients in meeting GRC obligations while strengthening governance frameworks and internal controls.

Since its founding, Salus GRC has grown deliberately through a top-down hiring approach that brings together experienced GRC officers, professionals, and other leaders with deep operating experience inside regulated institutions.

Salus GRC pairs hands-on advisory leadership with revolutionary technology and strategic partnerships with leading GRC software providers. This approach allows the firm to help clients improve oversight, reduce operational risk, and scale their programs in a disciplined manner as regulatory expectations, risk profiles, and technology demands continue to evolve.

