Azerbaijani Court Sentences Armenian Citizen David Babayan To Life Imprisonment (VIDEO)
The prosecutors defending the state prosecution proposed sentencing the accused to life imprisonment.
The trial in the criminal case against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and numerous other crimes related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, has entered its final stage.
