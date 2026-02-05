Baku Military Court Hands Down Life Sentences To Armenian Citizens In War Crimes Trial

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The ongoing trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan continues at the Baku Military Court, with verdicts being announced for the defendants.

Azernews reports, the court has sentenced David Babayan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Manukyan to life imprisonment. Prosecutors representing the state had also requested life sentences for the accused.

The defendants are charged with committing a wide range of serious offenses, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism and financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other crimes. The trial proceedings are ongoing as the court continues delivering verdicts.