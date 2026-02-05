403
Erdogan Highlights Growing Türkiye, Egypt Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday that collaboration with Egypt is bolstering regional stability, and Ankara intends to leverage it effectively in both investment and commerce.
“We will continue close coordination with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in line with our $15 billion bilateral trade volume target,” Erdogan remarked during the closing session of the Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum in Cairo.
He emphasized that both sides reviewed trade and economic relations extensively at the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting, signing agreements that will reinforce the contractual foundation of their ties and broaden their scope across various sectors.
“While protectionism and inward-looking policies are increasing in the global economy, cooperation is gaining importance for the sustainability of prosperity. In this increasingly difficult environment, I sincerely believe that our economies can grow stronger together with your support," Erdogan added.
The Turkish leader highlighted that Egypt is Türkiye's largest trading partner on the African continent, with trade surpassing $8 billion. “We are third among the countries to which Egypt exports the most, with a 7.4% share, and seventh among the countries from which it imports the most, with a 3.4% share.”
Erdogan also noted that trade ministers are scheduled to convene the next meeting of the High-Level Trade Consultation Mechanism in Ankara.
“We are continuing our work to update our free trade agreement to include agricultural products. We aim to make significant progress in this direction with the 6th Joint Committee Meeting, which we hope to hold in Ankara this year," he concluded.
