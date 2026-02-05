Momcozy's Tech-Forward Motherhood Redefined At Dubai Fashion Week

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The brand reframes motherhood as an evolving identity shaped by design, discretion, and confidence

Published: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 10:37 AM

Once confined to clinical settings, maternal technology is stepping confidently into the cultural spotlight. Coinciding with Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), where design meets discourse, Momcozy, the world's leading wearable breast pump brand, spotlights its vision for modern motherhood, where technology, ambition, identity, and style coexist seamlessly.

From February 1-4, Momcozy is showcasing its vision for modern motherhood within a curated showroom that repositions maternal essentials as lifestyle tools that are designed to move with, not around, a woman's day. At the centre is the Air1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump, which is launching regionally as a symbol of modern motherhood: discreet, high-performing, and engineered for pace.

At just 2.4 inches thick - 20 per cent slimmer than standard wearable pumps - the Air1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump is designed to disappear beneath clothing, allowing mothers to move through public spaces with confidence and control. Its discreet profile slips seamlessly under tailored silhouettes, minimising visibility and easing self-consciousness in social, professional, and travel settings.

Designed for total discretion, the Air1 features an industry-first top-visibility window, allowing for a seamless check of milk flow and positioning at a single glance. Paired with app controls for quiet, remote mode switching, it ensures mothers can manage their sessions with absolute confidence, staying fully present in the moment, wherever it may take them.

Shayne H, regional director of Momcozy, said:“For too long, maternal technology has existed outside the worlds of lifestyle, design, and fashion. As a brand supporting over 4.5 million mothers globally, this showcase reflects our belief that mothers move, lead, and create - and the tools they rely on should be designed to move with them.”

The showroom highlights the collection through the lens of a mother's movement - prioritising tools that allow her to navigate the world without compromise. Central to the "Fashion Mom On-The-Go" lifestyle is the On-the-Go Bundle, which includes a wireless portable milk warmer and a 22oz milk cooler, both built for long-haul mobility with 24-hour cooling and sub-four-minute heating, allowing a mother to maintain her baby's feeding schedule with 24-hour cooling technology and rapid heating in under 4 minutes no matter where she is at.

Also featured is the All-in-1 Elite Baby Kit, a set of 13 essentials designed to bring clinical-grade care into home routines - from a whisper-quiet spray and suction system to a gentle electric nail trimmer. Bridging the gap between fashion and physical support, the Momcozy Maternity Support Band is designed for skin-friendly wear and all-day comfort. Featuring a patented O-shaped comfort structure and the Ergonest Support Design for lower-back support, it offers gentle, balanced support to help mothers feel more at ease as their bodies change.

Lastly, the showroom also includes the ChangeGo stroller and the ClickGo lightweight series, which support the practical realities behind a mother's front-row lifestyle. With the GoEase diaper bag and the HeriHug 100 per cent linen baby carriers, these pieces emphasise that a mother's style is defined by her freedom to move.

This moment reflects a wider generational shift across the Gulf. In the UAE, millennial and Gen Z women - nearly 80 per cent of whom are under 40 - now lead new business registrations. In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 has accelerated female workforce participation to a record 36.3 per cent. As maternal responsibilities increasingly intersect with professional ambition, the demand for seamless, design-led support tools is becoming integral to how modern motherhood is lived and expressed.

Set against the rhythm of Dubai Fashion Week, Momcozy reframes motherhood as an evolving identity shaped by design, discretion, and confidence.