MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that nuclear negotiations with the United States were scheduled for Friday morning in Oman has repeatedly stressed that talks should remain focused solely on the nuclear issue, rejecting negotiations over its missile programme or defence capabilities.

"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday," said Araghchi in an X post on Wednesday, thanking Oman "for making all the necessary arrangements".US news website Axios had reported that talks planned for Friday were "collapsing" over disagreements on the location and format.

It later reported, however, that they were "back on" and would be held in Oman following appeals by several Middle Eastern leaders.

Iranian media had reported earlier on Wednesday that Araghchi would head the Iranian delegation, which will also include senior diplomats Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi envoy Steve Witkoff was expected to represent Washington in the talks.

The United States has in recent days deployed an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East following a crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran has acknowledged more than 3,000 deaths during the unrest, which Iranian authorities said began as peaceful protests before turning into "riots" involving killings and vandalism inflamed by its arch-foes the United States and Israel Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based NGO, said it has confirmed 6,872 deaths, mostly protesters killed by security forces, with other rights groups warning the figure is likely far higher.