Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Left Lane Of Pearl Interchange Underpass On Lusail Road To Close Temporarily

Left Lane Of Pearl Interchange Underpass On Lusail Road To Close Temporarily


2026-02-05 04:01:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced the temporary closure of the left lane at the Pearl Interchange Underpass on Lusail Road, in the direction of Doha.

The closure will be in effect from 2am on Saturday, February 7, 2026, until 2am on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to facilitate essential maintenance works, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During this period, Ashghal has urged all road users traveling from The Pearl towards Doha to reduce speed when approaching the tunnel, use the two open lanes, and follow on-site traffic signage to ensure road safety.

Read Also
  • Web Summit Qatar served as platform for investors to explore Qatar's growth agenda
  • Storytelling and digital innovation reshape government communication
  • Things to do this weekend in Qatar (February 5-7, 2026)
  • Chancellor of Germany arrives in Doha

MENAFN05022026000063011010ID1110699206



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search