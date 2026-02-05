Left Lane Of Pearl Interchange Underpass On Lusail Road To Close Temporarily

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced the temporary closure of the left lane at the Pearl Interchange Underpass on Lusail Road, in the direction of Doha.

The closure will be in effect from 2am on Saturday, February 7, 2026, until 2am on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to facilitate essential maintenance works, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During this period, Ashghal has urged all road users traveling from The Pearl towards Doha to reduce speed when approaching the tunnel, use the two open lanes, and follow on-site traffic signage to ensure road safety.



