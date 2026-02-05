Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution To Withdraw New VB-G RAM G Act

Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Central Government to withdraw the newly enacted The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025. The resolution also demanded that the Centre restore the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005. This comes as the opposition continues its protest against the VB-G Ram G Act, accusing the government of attempting to strip citizens of their right to work.

Opposition Slams New Employment Act

Earlier, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "They took away the right of employment through the new MNREGA bill. Again, the economic survey points out that the right to information, one of the most effective rights for the common man in this country, is useless. Intention is very clear. They want to take away all the rights of the common people of this country, which cannot be accepted."

Congress has launched 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', organising nationwide protests against the VB-G RAM G Act Pawan Khera said that a government that insults workers and farmers will not last long. Khera told reporters, "Such peaceful protests are being held in the capitals of all states. Saving NREGA means saving the voice of the worker. In this country, any government that has insulted the worker and the farmer has not lasted long."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "New law guarantees only centralisation in New Delhi." In a post on X, Ramesh lauded MGNREGA as a "transformative law" and called the new scheme "a flaw." "MGNREGA as a transformative law, the Modi Government's new scheme that bulldozed it away is a flaw," he wrote.

Key Points of Contention

The Opposition has opposed the VB-G RAM G Act, which removed Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, and seeks a 60:40 fund share between the Centre and states, rather than the employment guarantee being fully funded by the Central government. The new legislation extends the 100-day employment guarantee to 125 days.

