Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Okyanus Grup Join Forces For Key Construction Sector Initiatives

Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Okyanus Grup Join Forces For Key Construction Sector Initiatives
The issue was reviewed during a meeting at the ministry with Ayşe Sinirlioğlu, founder of the Turkish company Okyanus Grup.
Significant emphasis was placed on fostering investment initiatives through the adoption of advanced technologies and enhancing collaboration with local partners.
The Turkish delegation expressed keen interest in launching joint projects in Uzbekistan, aiming to establish a long-term, strategic partnership.
Founded in Istanbul in 1993, Okyanus Grup specializes in international construction and engineering projects. The company has completed over 750 projects across 24 countries, including shopping malls, stadiums, airports, industrial facilities, and logistics complexes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment