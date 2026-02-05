Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Okyanus Grup Join Forces For Key Construction Sector Initiatives

2026-02-05 03:07:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Okyanus Grup have discussed the implementation of prospective projects in the construction and engineering sectors, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting at the ministry with Ayşe Sinirlioğlu, founder of the Turkish company Okyanus Grup.

Significant emphasis was placed on fostering investment initiatives through the adoption of advanced technologies and enhancing collaboration with local partners.

The Turkish delegation expressed keen interest in launching joint projects in Uzbekistan, aiming to establish a long-term, strategic partnership.

Founded in Istanbul in 1993, Okyanus Grup specializes in international construction and engineering projects. The company has completed over 750 projects across 24 countries, including shopping malls, stadiums, airports, industrial facilities, and logistics complexes.

