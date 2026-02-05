Eala Electrifies Packed Crowds With Remarkable Comeback At Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open



Filipina star Alexandra Eala defeats Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a thrilling encounter to secure quarter-final spot

Alexandrova, Belem and Kartal advance as defending champion Bencic withdraws due to illness Wheelchair stars Bernal and Griffioen visit Healthpoint Hospital ahead of inaugural invitational

ABU DHABI, UAE - 04 February 2026: On a dramatic day at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Filipina star Alexandra Eala delivered the headline moment, staging a thrilling near three-hour epic against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Stadium Court.

The electric atmosphere at packed Stadium Court proved pivotal as Eala fought back from 4-0 down in the deciding set, with the crowd's roaring support spurring her on through a dramatic tiebreak victory that secured her place in the quarter-finals. The Filipina star's remarkable comeback had the stands erupting in celebration.

“The support is really great (in Abu Dhabi),” said Eala following her victory.

'I've been in a lot of positions before with a lot of people, but this year has really stepped up a notch. With every match I play in these environments, I'm learning to have fun and enjoy it. What's special here is seeing the crowd get excited, and knowing there are so many Filipino expats in the region who come together for moments like this. It's a platform for them to celebrate and share in something they're excited about. I'm really grateful for that support.'

Earlier in the day, Ekaterina Alexandrova proved too strong for Dayana Yastremska in straight sets, while Czech qualifier Sara Belem produced a stunning upset over former finalist Jelena Ostapenko. British No. 2 Sonay Kartal also advanced, defeating lucky loser Renata Zarazua in straight sets - Zarazua stepping in after defending champion Belinda Bencic unfortunately withdrew due to illness. On the doubles side, the quarter-finals saw Perez and Schurs defeat Alexandrova and Joint in a super tiebreak, while Khromacheva and Klepač progressed in a closely contested three-set battle. Kenin and Krawczyk advanced via walkover.

Beyond the courts, players connected with fans through an array of off-court experiences during 'Girls and Women in Sports Day'. Danish star Clara Tauson held an exclusive Q&A session in the Mubadala Hospitality Pavilion, while American Hailey Baptiste delighted fans through a special behind-the-scenes meet-and-greet experience. A Sport Industry Forum brought together key stakeholders from Mubadala, Mercedes-Benz, and the WTA for panel discussions and athlete-led conversations celebrating women in professional sport, featuring Emirati racing driver Hamda Al Qubaisi and Formula 4 powerboat driver Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz.

Around the venue, crowds of schoolchildren gathered at Centre Court to experience the electricity of world-class women's tennis, with students from schools across Abu Dhabi continuing to take advantage of the tournament's free-entry initiative for children.

Elsewhere, wheelchair tennis stars María Anglica Bernal and Jiske Griffioen visited Healthpoint Hospital this morning, exploring firsthand how the tournament's main medical partner supports patients with disabilities and spinal injuries through physiotherapy and rehabilitation programmes. The inaugural wheelchair invitational gets underway tomorrow.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, said: 'Today was a wonderful celebration of women in sport, both on and off the court. Eala's comeback against Sasnovich was absolutely spectacular - fighting back from 4-0 down in the final set to claim victory in front of that electric crowd was a moment the fans won't forget. That's the kind of tennis that defines our tournament, alongside the thrilling matches we saw throughout the day. The visit from Bernal and Griffioen ahead of our inaugural wheelchair invitational also highlights our commitment to making the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open truly inclusive.'

Tomorrow (Thursday, 5 February) delivers an unmissable schedule with the singles quarter-finals taking centre stage. Tauson faces Kessler at 1pm on Stadium Court, with Kartal battling Bejlek to follow. Eala takes on Alexandrova not before 5pm, before Samsonova clashes with Baptiste in the evening. The doubles semi-finals continue the action, with Eala and Tjen facing Bucşa and Zhang not before 7pm on ADCB Court 1.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open runs through 7 February 2026, blending WTA 500 action with community initiatives, including the Road to MADO youth pathway finals and the tournament's inaugural wheelchair tennis invitational, presented by the WTA Foundation.

Tickets are available now at Platinumlist

Results - Wednesday, Feb 4

QF - S. Kenin (USA) / D. Krawczyk (USA) d. B. Krejcikova (CZE) / J. Ostapenko (LAT) WO

QF - E. Alexandrova / M. Joint (AUS) d. [3] E. Perez (AUS) / D. Schuurs (NED) 64 61

QF - [4] T. Mihalikova (SVK) / O. Nicholls (GBR) d. I. Khromacheva / A. Klepac (SLO) 57 76(5) 10-8

R16 - [2] C. Bucsa (ESP) / S. Zhang (CHN) d. L. Kichenok (UKR) / N. Kichenok (UKR) 61 64

R16 - [Q] S. Kartal (GBR) d. [LL] R. Zarazua (MEX) 60 63

R16 - [Q] S. Bejlek (CZE) d. [7] J. Ostapenko (LAT) 64 63

R16 - A. Eala (PHI) d. [LL] A. Sasnovich 26 64 76(5)

R16 - [2] E. Alexandrova d. D. Yastremska (UKR) 63 60

