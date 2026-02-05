Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week (PHOTO)

The event will last for two days. Panel discussions scheduled for today include“The Impact of Education: The Role of Science, Policy, and Communication in Diplomacy” and“From Commitment to Action: Sustainable Development in Civil Society, Industry, and Business.”

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.