Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week (PHOTO)

2026-02-05 02:07:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Youth Week of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event will last for two days. Panel discussions scheduled for today include“The Impact of Education: The Role of Science, Policy, and Communication in Diplomacy” and“From Commitment to Action: Sustainable Development in Civil Society, Industry, and Business.”

