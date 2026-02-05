Adani Energy Solutions Installs 1 Crore Smart Meters, A First In India

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has achieved a major milestone in India's power distribution sector by successfully delivering and installing 1 crore electricity smart meters across distribution companies (discoms), becoming the first player in India, and possibly globally, to reach this scale.

As per an official statement released by the company on Thursday, it added that the next 1 crore smart meters are expected to be delivered in the coming financial year. As India's leading Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP), AESL has a mandate to install around 2.5 crore smart meters across five states. With installations running at nearly 25,000 meters per day, the company currently has the highest pace of smart meter deployment in the industry.

Ahead of Schedule with Major Grid Benefits

This achievement has come much ahead of the company's earlier guidance of reaching the 1 crore mark by March 31, 2026. According to the company, the large smart meter network is providing real-time data on electricity consumption, helping utilities modernise grids and strengthen operations. The rollout also supports the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), under which smart metering is a key reform area.

Empowering Consumers and Utilities

As per the company, these smart meters are designed to deliver real-time consumer insights, enhance billing transparency and improve overall utility performance. The data generated through these meters helps in better demand forecasting, reduction of losses and improved planning for grid operations.

CEO on India's Digital Energy Transition

Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Energy Solutions, said, "Reaching an installed base of 1 crore smart meters is a testament to our benchmarked execution excellence and deep engagement with distribution utilities and consumers. These smart meters are not just devices -- these are catalysts for empowering consumers with real-time usage data, improving grid reliability, reducing losses, and enabling efficient energy management. We remain committed to playing a pivotal role in India's digital energy transition."

Integrated Approach Drives Success

The company attributed its high daily installation rate to an integrated and ecosystem-based approach. To maintain control and visibility across the value chain, AESL has partnered with group companies for smart metering and IoT solutions, local data hosting, and has tied up with tier I meter manufacturers to ensure timely deliveries and long-term platform relevance. In addition, through its CSR arm, AESL is training a large pool of technicians to carry out meter installations, which has further strengthened execution on the ground. Collectively, these factors have emerged as key differentiators for the company.

Fastest Rollout in National Scheme

AESL began its smart metering journey in 2024 and has reached the 1 crore milestone in around 24 months, making it the fastest such rollout in the country. Under the RDSS, India aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with advanced smart meters to modernise the power distribution landscape. (ANI)

