CM Says Will Discuss Tourist Place Closures With HM Shah

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he will take up the issue of re-opening tourist places, which were closed after the Pahalgam attack, with Union Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the CM said the time has come to open tourist places that were closed in the Kashmir Valley.

“It is a fact that some areas were closed. The time has come to open them,” the CM said, as per news agency KNO.

The CM added that talks are continuing with the Government of India over the issue.

“I assure the House that the closure of tourist spaces will be taken up with the Home Minister, who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He further said that the registration process in the tourism sector is cumbersome and needs to be revised.