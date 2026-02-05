CM Says Will Discuss Tourist Place Closures With HM Shah
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the CM said the time has come to open tourist places that were closed in the Kashmir Valley.
“It is a fact that some areas were closed. The time has come to open them,” the CM said, as per news agency KNO.
The CM added that talks are continuing with the Government of India over the issue.
“I assure the House that the closure of tourist spaces will be taken up with the Home Minister, who is visiting Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
He further said that the registration process in the tourism sector is cumbersome and needs to be revised.
