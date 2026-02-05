Kremlin Plans To Establish Total Control Over IT Sector Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated this in an article.

It is noted that the Kremlin is preparing a new stage of its offensive against the digital sphere, deepening its course toward total control over the IT sector and restricting access to global technologies.

Russian authorities have announced preparations for a new edition of the Russian Federation's Information Security Doctrine, in which the use of Western digital technologies is defined as a systemic threat to the state.

The updated document is intended to enshrine the policy of "strengthening information sovereignty" and expanding state oversight of the digital environment, including artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the announced approaches, the new edition will classify civilian digital technologies of Western origin – mobile devices, satellite internet services such as Starlink, email services, and IT solutions from Western companies – as "instruments of destructive information-technical influence".

The list of threats will also include anti-Russian information campaigns, intelligence activities in cyberspace, and cyberattacks on IT infrastructure.

Ukrainian intelligence calculates how much Russia spent on February 3 strike

At the same time, the Kremlin declares its intention to control the digital space and personal devices at all stages, from development to operation.

In the coming years, Russia may move to an internet "white list" model, under which access will be granted only to state-approved resources. In parallel, authorities plan to strengthen surveillance tools, including the criminalization of uncontrolled communication channels and the mass deployment of facial recognition systems.

"Russia is already among the world leaders in terms of the scale of internet censorship and the duration of deliberate network shutdowns. In 2025, the total duration of such shutdowns reached 37,100 hours, effectively covering the entire population of the country, which underscores the systemic nature of digital restrictions," the Foreign Intelligence Service said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Dmitry Gribkov, an aide to the secretary of Russia's Security Council, claimed that smartphones, satellite internet systems such as Starlink, email, and other technologies of Western companies are used for destructive information and technological influence against Russia.

Photo: AA