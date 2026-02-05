Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 5

2026-02-05 01:16:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 5, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to February 3.

The official rate for $1 is 1,220,255 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,440,233 rials. On February 3, the euro was priced at 1,432,499 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 5

Rial on February 3

1 US dollar

USD

1,220,255

1,213,400

1 British pound

GBP

1,666,596

1,656,539

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,570,982

1,556,015

1 Swedish króna

SEK

135,635

135,413

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

1225,887

125,132

1 Danish krone

DKK

192,892

191,800

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,500

13,309

1 UAE Dirham

AED

332,268

330,402

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,972,927

3,950,386

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

436,498

433,201

100 Japanese yen

JPY

779,104

780,230

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

156,185

155,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,170,600

3,152,516

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

892,676

887,133

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

732,339

729,029

1 South African rand

ZAR

75,968

75,491

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,036

27,913

1 Russian ruble

RUB

15,902

15,822

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

335,235

333,352

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

93,154

92,559

1 Syrian pound

SYP

10,958

15,822

1 Australian dollar

AUD

853,455

844,362

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

325,401

323,573

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,245,359

3,227,128

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

958,887

953,878

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

998,922

991,569

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

39,448

39,155

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

581

578

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

843,333

831,411

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

193,187

191,863

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

175,746

174,698

100 Thai baht

THB

3,844,860

3,846,141

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

310,386

307,733

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

836,191

835,507

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,721,093

1,711,425

1 euro

EUR

1,440,233

1,432,499

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

245,560

240,265

1 Georgian lari

GEL

454,062

451,373

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

72,641

72,291

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

18,515

18,427

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

426,656

423,528

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

717,797

713,763

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,069,718

2,060,221

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

130,368

129,742

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

347,738

346,833

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,274

3,384

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,593,336 rials and $1 costs 1,349,973.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.54-1.57 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.82-1.85 million rials.

Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

