Web Summit Qatar Served As Platform For Investors To Explore Qatar's Growth Agenda

Doha, Qatar: Web Summit Qatar 2026 provided a platform for international investors and innovators to explore Qatar's future-focused growth agenda, from knowledge management to high-end capabilities and economic diversification, according to senior officials at Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), the global professional services firm known for its operator-driven approach.

The summit also served as a stage for the firm to showcase its growing role in supporting Qatar's economic transformation under the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the summit, Middle East Regional Leader at A&M, Colie Spink highlighted the significance of the event for Qatar's long-term development.“One of the most important pillars of Qatar's future is knowledge management and high-end capability,” Spink said.

“Web Summit Qatar is the perfect showcase to stimulate that conversation, attract foreign direct investment, bring in strategic partners, and connect them with the capital pools that are already here and growing.”



A&M coincided the launch of its new Doha office with the summit, aiming to support both government and private sector initiatives with hands-on, execution-focused expertise. Global Head of Infrastructure and Capital Projects at A&M, Marcos Ganut said Qatar's stage of development distinguishes it from other Web Summit locations in Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

“There's a big excitement here because there is a clear plan to transition the economy from oil and gas to a more technology- and sustainability-driven lens,” he said, citing strong government backing and a sense of momentum around execution. He added,“The level of government support makes execution possible, and there's a lot of work to be done integrating infrastructure, human and economic development.”

Unlike traditional consulting firms, A&M deploys former CEOs, CFOs, and COOs to work directly with clients, ensuring strategies are translated into measurable results.“Many future industries don't yet exist, and there isn't always the legacy leadership or bench strength,” Spink said.“That's where our operators make a real difference, embedding execution capability from day one.”

During Web Summit Qatar 2026, A&M also signed a memorandum of understanding focused on innovation, technology, and startups. Ganut said the partnership aims to bridge the gap between emerging ventures and capital markets, particularly in sectors such as data centres, edge computing, and smart cities.“These are large-scale startups in their own way, and our role is to help turn ambition into sustainable, investable success,” he said.