The Big Bull 2 To Fauji: Abhishek Bachchan Gears Up For 5 Exciting Upcoming Films

Often judged for box office numbers, Abhishek Bachchan turns 50 with renewed momentum, multiple promising films ahead, and a career phase focused on scripts, diverse roles, and performances aiming to surprise audiences.

Release Date: December 24, 2026

In this action thriller by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan is the lead, with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more. Rumor has it Abhishek Bachchan will play the villain.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

This is a historical drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh. Based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, Riteish is the lead, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt.

Release Date: NA

This is the sequel to the 2021 financial crime drama 'The Big Bull'. Producer Anand Pandit has announced the sequel and is keen to work with Abhishek Bachchan again.

Release Date: 2026 (Date TBD)

Talks are on for a film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. If Abhishek joins this large-scale war film, it will be his first Telugu movie. No official announcement yet.

Release Date: NA

Abhishek bought the rights for the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil thriller and has started work. Radhakrishnan Parthiban is directing. Other details are still under wraps.