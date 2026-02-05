Odisha: 6 Minors Arrested For Gang-Raping Girl After Watching Porn

Six minors were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl after consuming adult content on mobile phones in Odisha's Balangir district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhilash G said. According to police, the incident occurred on December 27, 2025, but the family of the survivor filed a complaint after a video went viral on social media. The accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, following their arrest.

Viral Video Leads to Complaint

"An incident occurred in the Turkela police station area of Balangir district. There has been an allegation that some minors gang raped a minor girl after watching adult content. After the video went viral, the police arrested six minors on the complaint of the minor's family. However, according to the complaint, all the arrested minors are known to the victim. This incident occurred on December 27. The minor and her family remained silent out of shame, but the video went viral a few days ago. Afterwards, the affected minor and her parents filed a complaint with the police station," SP Abhilash G told reporters.

He added, "The police, the child protection officer and the Child Welfare Committee investigated the matter. Their mobile phones have been seized by the police. The accused have been arrested and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board."

'Adult Content is Root of Crime': IG

Inspector General (IG) Sambalpur, Himanshu Lal, said that the accused were influenced by adult content on mobile phones and social media. "Our police have investigated this incident properly. These minors were misguided and influenced just by the adult content on mobile and social media. This is the root of the crime. While this is a sensitive issue, it is important to keep everyone aware, and the police will also work in this direction," Sambalpur IG said.

Further details on the investigation are awaited. (ANI)

