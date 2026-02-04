State Minister For Interior Affairs Honours Senior Officials As Arabian Gulf Security 4 Concludes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed al-Thani, has honoured senior officials overseeing the joint tactical exercise of the security agencies of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states,“Arabian Gulf Security 4”, along with several commanders from participating US forces.

Those recognised included Major General (Staff) Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Suwaidi, head of the exercise's supreme committee, as well as chairmen of the corresponding committees from GCC member blade-->

The honours were presented on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the exercise, in recognition of the professional and organisational efforts that contributed to its success. The drill featured advanced field co-ordination, integrated procedures and the exchange of expertise between GCC security agencies and the United States, aimed at strengthening collective security and regional stability.

Arabian Gulf Security 4 GCC joint tactical exercise security agencies