State Minister For Interior Affairs Honours Senior Officials As Arabian Gulf Security 4 Concludes
Those recognised included Major General (Staff) Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Suwaidi, head of the exercise's supreme committee, as well as chairmen of the corresponding committees from GCC member
The honours were presented on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the exercise, in recognition of the professional and organisational efforts that contributed to its success. The drill featured advanced field co-ordination, integrated procedures and the exchange of expertise between GCC security agencies and the United States, aimed at strengthening collective security and regional stability.Arabian Gulf Security 4 GCC joint tactical exercise security agencies
