Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Colder Temperatures, Morning And Evening Fog Expected

Lucknow Weather Feb 5, 2026: Colder due to westerly winds, morning/evening fog, min 11-12°C, max 23-25°C. Moderate air quality. Driving caution advised.

On Feb 5, 2026, Lucknow's weather will be dry, but morning and evening fog could be a hassle. Sunshine will offer some relief, but the cold will persist due to chilly winds.

Westerly winds from the northwest will blow at 15-25 km/h. These winds could drop the minimum temperature to 11-12°C. The max temperature will be around 23-25°C, but it'll feel colder.

On the mornings of Feb 4 and 5, Lucknow might see moderate fog, reducing visibility to 5 km. No rain is expected, but western UP might get light showers. Clouds from Feb 6.

Extra caution is needed when driving in the morning due to fog and cold. Drivers are advised to go slow. The increased cold also brings a risk of colds. Air quality will remain 'moderate'.

Between Feb 6-8, temps might rise to 25-27°C, offering relief. But a new western disturbance from Feb 9 hints at rain and weather changes. Winter isn't over yet.