Acronis Welcomes Insightz Technology As First MSSP Partner In Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced that Insightz Technology, a leading regional cybersecurity MXDR provider, will become the first certified managed security service provider (MSSP) partner for Acronis in Singapore. Through this partnership, Insightz Technology will provide Acronis Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients across the region.

Acronis selected Insightz Technology as its first certified MSSP partner in Singapore based on its strong market presence and proven track record in delivering cybersecurity services to businesses across various sectors. With over ten years of data detection and expertise supporting hundreds of global organizations, Insightz Technology brings deep technical capabilities and regional insights to this partnership.









Addressing Growing Cybersecurity Challenges in Singapore

The MSP industry in Singapore has experienced rapid growth in recent years, with many providers facing challenges including operational complexity and increased costs from managing multiple vendors.

Through the Acronis MSSP Partner Program, Insightz Technology will leverage Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, a natively integrated platform that combines EDR (endpoint detection and response), XDR (extended detection and response), backup, disaster recovery, and RMM (remote monitoring and management) capabilities. This integration enables MSPs to eliminate the complexity of managing multiple tools while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency and reducing workload and costs.

Delivering Enterprise-Grade Security Through Strategic Partnership

The partnership was formed as part of the Acronis MSSP Program, designed for MSSPs looking to scale and differentiate their offering in a competitive market. The program supports both established MSSPs and MSPs expanding into security services, with Acronis providing the platform, flexibility, and support needed to thrive. Through this program, MSSPs deliver MDR services powered by Acronis technology while maintaining full control over branding, pricing, and service delivery.

Acronis MSSP Program benefits include:



Access to Acronis' full cybersecurity stack: EDR, XDR, backup, disaster recovery, and RMM.

Total flexibility: MSSPs can build and price their own MDR service offerings.

Market visibility: Opportunity to be featured as a certified partner with access to 21,000+ MSPs.

Operational efficiency: Ability to manage multi-tenant environments from a single console. Ongoing support: Availability of training, marketing assets, and 24/7 technical assistance.



Lionel Loh, Founder of Insightz Technology, said,“We are excited to become Acronis' first certified MSSP partner in Singapore. This partnership enables us to deliver world-class managed security services to MSPs and their clients across the region. By combining our advanced open XDR platform with our next-gen Security Operations Centre (SOC) capabilities and Acronis' integrated AI-powered technology, we can provide comprehensive cybersecurity protection with greater operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This is particularly crucial for small and medium-sized businesses facing increasingly sophisticated threats such as ransomware.”

Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President for APJ & Middle East at Acronis, said, "We are delighted to welcome Insightz Technology as our first certified MSSP partner in Singapore. With cybersecurity threats evolving rapidly, MDR services have become essential for maintaining business continuity and resilience. Through this partnership, Insightz Technology will be able to support Acronis in providing high-end MDR services to more than more than 200 Acronis partners in Singapore and the broader region in delivering high-quality, integrated security solutions that meet the growing demands of today's digital landscape."

For more information about the Acronis MSSP Partner Program, visit: .

For more information about Insightz Technology's partnership with Acronis, visit: .

About Insightz Technology

Insightz Technology is a top regional cybersecurity Managed eXtended Detect & Response (MXDR) provider with a cutting-edge, SaaS-based open XDR platform. Leveraging over 10 years of detection data and expertise, Insightz supports hundreds of global organizations with advanced tools like User & Attacker Behaviour Analytics (UABA), Cyber Threat Unit (CTU), Gen-AI and Machine Learning to detect threats, streamline investigations, and automate responses.

Insightz Technology's Next-Gen SOC provides advanced managed security services (MSS) with enhanced threat detection and response. Leveraging comprehensive threat intelligence, we quickly identify and address breaches. Committed to community collaboration, we share insights and are members of top cybersecurity organizations, including AISP, COMPTIA, CSCIS, SGTECH and others. Learn more at:

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at .

