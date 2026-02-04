403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNRWA Warns Of Continued Loss Of Life In Gaza If Rafah Crossing Remains Limited
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb 4 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that unless the Rafah crossing operates at full capacity, humanitarian conditions in Gaza will remain dire, with no rapid, tangible improvements on the ground, prolonging loss of life.
UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said in statements that medical evacuations remain extremely limited, while the flow of humanitarian aid continues to fall far short of urgent needs, as the health system in Gaza has largely collapsed.
Acting UNRWA Director of Operations in Gaza, Sam Rose, estimated that at least 20,000 people require urgent medical care, stressing that delays in their access to treatment increase the risk of death or worsening conditions.
Amman, Feb 4 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that unless the Rafah crossing operates at full capacity, humanitarian conditions in Gaza will remain dire, with no rapid, tangible improvements on the ground, prolonging loss of life.
UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said in statements that medical evacuations remain extremely limited, while the flow of humanitarian aid continues to fall far short of urgent needs, as the health system in Gaza has largely collapsed.
Acting UNRWA Director of Operations in Gaza, Sam Rose, estimated that at least 20,000 people require urgent medical care, stressing that delays in their access to treatment increase the risk of death or worsening conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment