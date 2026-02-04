UNRWA Warns Of Continued Loss Of Life In Gaza If Rafah Crossing Remains Limited

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 4 (Petra) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that unless the Rafah crossing operates at full capacity, humanitarian conditions in Gaza will remain dire, with no rapid, tangible improvements on the ground, prolonging loss of life.UNRWA spokesperson Jonathan Fowler said in statements that medical evacuations remain extremely limited, while the flow of humanitarian aid continues to fall far short of urgent needs, as the health system in Gaza has largely collapsed.Acting UNRWA Director of Operations in Gaza, Sam Rose, estimated that at least 20,000 people require urgent medical care, stressing that delays in their access to treatment increase the risk of death or worsening conditions.