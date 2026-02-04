403
Kuwait Beat Egypt In Final Of Arab Wheelchair Basketball Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national team were proclaimed champions of the first Arab Wheelchair Basketball Championship after a 72-68 victory over the Egyptian team on Wednesday.
Palestine team secured a spot on the podium after defeating Syria 53-39.
The final game, held at Kuwait Disabled Sport Club, was attended by Director General of the Public Authority for Disability Dr. Dalal Al-Othman, Chairman of Kuwait Wheelchair Basketball Federation Shafi Al-Hajeri and Egypt Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Abul-Wafa.
Speaking to KUNA following the game, Dr. Al-Othman reaffirmed support to Kuwait Disabled Sport Club which plays a pivotal role in fostering the sports skills of disabled persons.
She congratulated the Kuwaiti team on the title of the first such Arab championship, voicing hope that the champions would add new achievements in the coming international events.
Hailing the championship, Al-Hajeri said it signaled the strong determination of participants to defy disability.
Kuwait hosting of this championship reflects the country's commitment to strengthening the fraternal bonds among the Arab countries and sporting regional sports events, particularly the disabled sports.
On his part, the Egyptian ambassador congratulated the Kuwaiti team on the well-deserved win and professional performance.
He thanked the State of Kuwait for setting the stage for the championship and contributing to the sisterly ties among the Arab countries. (end)
